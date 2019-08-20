Making Adventure Accessible to All

8.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
9.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
10.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
11.Dancing for Freedom
12.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
13.The Road to Invention
14.Becoming a Ballroom Icon
15.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
16.Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
17.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
18.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
19.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
20.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
21.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
22.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
23.The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
24.Dancing in the Dark
25.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
26.Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
As a quadriplegic, Álvaro Silberstein spent years believing he would never be able to visit Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park. Then, he discovered a wheelchair designed just for hiking and a whole new world opened up to him. He went off on the trip he had been dreaming about since he was a kid. Now, he’s making it possible for others with mobility issues to live out their adventures through Wheel the World.
