Making Adventure Accessible to All

As a quadriplegic, Álvaro Silberstein spent years believing he would never be able to visit Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park. Then, he discovered a wheelchair designed just for hiking and a whole new world opened up to him. He went off on the trip he had been dreaming about since he was a kid. Now, he’s making it possible for others with mobility issues to live out their adventures through Wheel the World.

Learn more about the organization and their initiatives here.

Profiles
Culture
