Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
2:20

2.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry

3.
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
3:30

3.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love

4.
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
2:43

4.The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion

5.
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
2:45

5.Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch

6.
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
6:44

6.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food

7.
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
2:00

7.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets

8.
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
2:30

8.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way

9.
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
2:40

9.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time

10.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

10.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

11.
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
5:15

11.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai

12.
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
2:22

12.How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village

13.
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
5:13

13.Aging With Grace in the Bronx

14.
The Road to Invention
3:17

14.The Road to Invention

15.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

15.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

16.
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
4:05

16.Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers

17.
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
1:32

17.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

18.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

18.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

19.
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
2:56

19.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality

20.
The Master of Paper Props
5:31

20.The Master of Paper Props

21.
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
3:00

21.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void

22.
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
2:46

22.Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party

23.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

23.The Art of Fishing With Birds

24.
Pretty, Big and Dancing
3:12

24.Pretty, Big and Dancing

25.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

25.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

26.
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
1:37

26.Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair

When you picture someone on a massive ramp, doing crazy flips in the air, you probably think of a BMX biker or skateboarder, right? Think again. For the past 16 years, Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham has been hitting the skatepark with his wheelchair and doing insane flips, tricks and hand-plants. He is, as he describes, the foremost expert in turning lemons into lemonade.

Profiles
Culture

Location

Las Vegas, NV, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:56
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
Up Next
5:31
The Master of Paper Props
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Up Next
2:46
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From
Related Stories
Up Next
2:56
The Life of a Pro Fingerboarder
Up Next
2:34
What It’s Like to Literally Skate on Thin Ice
Up Next
2:51
Snowboarding Without the Snow
Up Next
2:09
Shredding on the Spectrum: Skateboarding as Therapy
Up Next
2:39
Mountain Biking in the North Pole
Up Next
3:08
Surfing in the Dark: Making Waves With a Blind Surfer
Up Next
2:45
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
Up Next
2:39
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
Up Next
2:31
Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
2:55
Chasing a Family Dream: Father and Son Take on Longboarding
Up Next
2:36
Training With a World-Class Speed Skater
Up Next
2:36
Riding the Wall of Death
Up Next
1:52
Roller Skating Is Back, and It’s Got Moxie
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:05
Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet
Up Next
2:34
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:21
Try to Keep Up With America’s Oldest Female BMX Racer
Up Next
2:21
The Pro Skater Shredding for Gender Equality
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:45
Flying Off Mountains With a Ski-Base Jumper
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards

Recommended Playlists

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

Ichigo Ichie

8 videos | 23 min

branded

Art of Cold

3 videos | 13 min

Play Her Way

2 videos | 6 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
3:30
This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
6:44
How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:40
The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:56
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
Up Next
5:31
The Master of Paper Props
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Up Next
2:46
Celebrating Diversity at the World’s Block Party
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
1:37
Where The Bows In Holiday Car Commercials Come From

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN