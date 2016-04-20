Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair

2.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
When you picture someone on a massive ramp, doing crazy flips in the air, you probably think of a BMX biker or skateboarder, right? Think again. For the past 16 years, Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham has been hitting the skatepark with his wheelchair and doing insane flips, tricks and hand-plants. He is, as he describes, the foremost expert in turning lemons into lemonade.
