The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’

2.How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
3.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
4.Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
5.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
6.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
7.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
8.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
9.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
10.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
11.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
12.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
13.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
14.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
15.Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
16.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
17.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
18.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
19.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
20.The Man Who Pronounced It All
21.In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
22.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
23.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
24.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
25.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
By now, words like “Pokémon,” “karaoke” and “anime” are established terms in modern English. But … are these words English or Japanese? As it turns out, neither! They fall into their own category entirely. “Wasei-eigo” is the Japanese art of making new words out of a combination of existing (usually English) words, and it literally means “Japanese-made English.” Making meaning is never bound by one language.
Location
1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USAFull Map
9 videos | 23 min
39 videos | 98 min
4 videos | 14 min
2 videos | 9 min