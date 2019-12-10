Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

2.“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
3.In the Company of Heroes
4.The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race
5.Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
6.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
7.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
8.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
9.Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
10.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
11.Riding (Horses) for Compton
12.Helping Veterans Transition to a New Uniform
13.The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
14.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
15.The Last of the French Cowboys
16.These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
17.A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
18.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
19.Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
20.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
21.The Last Carousel Craftsmen
22.The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
23.The Concrete Cowboys of Philadelphia
24.Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica
25.The Only B-Girl in Alaska
The United States Army has horses that are up for adoption. The retiring horses were once part of the Old Guard Caisson Platoon, where they led military funerals, pageants, memorials and parades. When the horses retire, they need a place to go, so the Caisson Adoption Project helps pair them with a perfect home. Here’s how the horse Quincy came to live with George Whitaker, a fellow retired veteran.
