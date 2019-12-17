Remembering Christmas 2004 With ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Sims’

2.Harvesting One Million Christmas Trees by Helicopter
3.If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were
4.How the Language From the Sims Was Created
5.A Merry Berry Advent
6.This Christmas, The Ultimate Great Big Yule Log
7.Here's Why You Were Forced to Square Dance
8.Santa Claus Is a Real Person (And He Lives on Long Island)
9.Snowboarding Without the Snow
10.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
11.The Future of Fashion
12.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
13."What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
14.This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
15.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
16.How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
17.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
18.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
19.The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
20.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
21.Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
22.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
23.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
24.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
25.With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
The year is 2004. It’s almost time for Christmas—Pottery Barn’s “Essential Christmas Holiday Trilogy” CD set is playing in the background, the Nintendo DS is on everyone’s wish list, and the extremely questionable made-for-TV movie “A Very Cool Christmas” is scheduled to air that night. Take a trip down memory lane with us as we look back at all the things that made Christmas 2004 so iconic. We learn the “Mean Girls” Jingle Bell Rock dance with choreographer Donna Feore, meet a mom who oversaw the sale of Sally Foster Christmas wrapping paper for a middle school fundraiser and find out the origin of the made-up language behind “The Sims,” the video game we all wanted to find under the tree that year.
Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”
