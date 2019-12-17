Remembering Christmas 2004 With ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Sims’

The year is 2004. It’s almost time for Christmas—Pottery Barn’s “Essential Christmas Holiday Trilogy” CD set is playing in the background, the Nintendo DS is on everyone’s wish list, and the extremely questionable made-for-TV movie “A Very Cool Christmas” is scheduled to air that night. Take a trip down memory lane with us as we look back at all the things that made Christmas 2004 so iconic. We learn the “Mean Girls” Jingle Bell Rock dance with choreographer Donna Feore, meet a mom who oversaw the sale of Sally Foster Christmas wrapping paper for a middle school fundraiser and find out the origin of the made-up language behind “The Sims,” the video game we all wanted to find under the tree that year.



Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”