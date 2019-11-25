GBSLogoWithName
Video
Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office

The residents of Hikkim—a high-altitude village in India's Himalayas—don't have cell reception, or internet access. But they've got mail. The tiny village is home to the world's highest post office. Rinchen Chhering has been the devoted postmaster since it opened in 1983. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night keeps Chhering from getting to work every day.

Profiles
Adventures

Location

Hikkim, India

