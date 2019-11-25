Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office

2.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
3.This Village in India Plants 111 Trees Every Time a Girl Is Born
4.The Cerulean Oasis of the Desert
5.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
6.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
7.Saving India’s Most Sacred River
8.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
9.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
10.A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
11.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
12.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
13.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
14.Get Lost in the Maze-Like Stepwell of Chand Baori
15.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
16.Delhi: Fruit Kulfi
17.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
18.The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
19.The Valley Where Bridges Breathe
20.The Floating Forests of India
21.Mumbai: Pizza Dosa
22.Mumbai: Extravaganza Puri
23.Mumbai: Bahubali Sandwich
24.Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
25.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
The residents of Hikkim—a high-altitude village in India’s Himalayas—don’t have cell reception, or internet access. But they’ve got mail. The tiny village is home to the world’s highest post office. Rinchen Chhering has been the devoted postmaster since it opened in 1983. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night keeps Chhering from getting to work every day.
Hikkim, India
