Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
2:24

2.Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist

3.
A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
2:44

3.A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past

4.
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
2:39

4.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors

5.
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
2:26

5.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines

6.
What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall
3:23

6.What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall

7.
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
3:33

7.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

8.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

8.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

9.
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
3:10

9.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores

10.
Across
11:58

10.Across

11.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

11.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

12.
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
2:50

12.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon

13.
L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
2:09

13.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene

14.
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
2:15

14.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages

15.
An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
8:18

15.An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars

16.
Rudy Goes Robotic: Engineering a New Age of Football
5:09

16.Rudy Goes Robotic: Engineering a New Age of Football

17.
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
3:29

17.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian

18.
Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
2:44

18.Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight

19.
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
1:21

19.High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons

20.
The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
3:30

20.The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’

21.
Meet England’s 88-Year-Old Tea Boy
2:36

21.Meet England’s 88-Year-Old Tea Boy

22.
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
2:45

22.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves

23.
When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi
2:48

23.When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi

24.
The Man Making ‘The Simpsons’ Funnier in Spanish
4:00

24.The Man Making ‘The Simpsons’ Funnier in Spanish

25.
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
2:08

25.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause

Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?

The bicycle kick might be the most difficult move in soccer. Requiring acrobatic prowess coupled with precision and force, only a select few players have been able to turn this play into a successful goal. But where did this move come from? The origins of the bicycle kick have been fiercely contested, with three countries all claiming the kick for their own. In Chile, history has it that Ramón Unzaga first invented the kick in 1914. In Peru, legend has it that the first kick came into play in 1892 during a match against British sailors. But in Brazil, Leônidas da Silva is revered as the kick’s creator. But even if history can’t pin down whether it came from Chile, Peru or Brazil, one thing is clear: the bicycle kick is truly a Latin American invention.

Location

New Jersey, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:24
Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
Up Next
2:44
A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
3:23
What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
3:10
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:50
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
Up Next
2:09
L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Franklin Chang Díaz: The Former NASA Astronaut’s Engine Could Speed Up the Journey to Mars
Up Next
8:18
An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
Up Next
5:09
Rudy Goes Robotic: Engineering a New Age of Football
Up Next
3:29
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
Up Next
2:44
Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
Up Next
1:21
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
Up Next
3:30
The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
Up Next
2:36
Meet England’s 88-Year-Old Tea Boy
Up Next
2:45
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
Up Next
2:48
When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi
Up Next
4:00
The Man Making ‘The Simpsons’ Funnier in Spanish
Up Next
2:08
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause

Related Stories

In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
3:16
In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
1:33
Sprinting Through Super Mario With the World's Best
Up Next
2:33
After an Injury, These Primates Will Lend a Helping Hand
Up Next
2:20
Zulu P Represent!
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
2:37
The Origin of the Hip-Hop Air Horn
Living With Wolves Saved My Life
Up Next
2:31
“Living With Wolves Saved My Life”
Up Next
3:35
The Man Who Pronounced It All
Up Next
4:12
Ziplining His Way to Freedom
Up Next
3:05
Racing to End Elephantiasis in India
Up Next
1:17
Out West in Jackson Hole ... China
Up Next
2:15
From Cold Case to Positive ID: An Art Class Helps Uncover Victims
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
2:23
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the ‘80s
Up Next
3:35
After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
Up Next
1:41
From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:37
The Architect Linking Korea’s Past and Future
Up Next
2:36
What It’s Like to Fly Into a Hurricane (On Purpose)
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Memelas
Up Next
2:49
New Orleans’ Hangover Hotline Has the Cure You Need
Up Next
1:19
The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
Up Next
3:02
The Jump: Meet The Ballsy Creators of Bungee
Up Next
2:50
The Future of Farming Is Underwater

Recommended Playlists

Stories From Latin America

Stories from Latin America

62 videos | 158 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 28 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Beethoven 5 Ways

5 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.