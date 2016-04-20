Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?

2.Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
3.A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
4.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
5.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
6.What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall
7.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
8.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
9.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
10.Across
11.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
12.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
13.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
14.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
15.An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars
16.Rudy Goes Robotic: Engineering a New Age of Football
17.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
18.Hearing the Beautiful Game: Soccer Without Sight
19.High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
20.The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
21.Meet England’s 88-Year-Old Tea Boy
22.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
23.When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi
24.The Man Making ‘The Simpsons’ Funnier in Spanish
25.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
The bicycle kick might be the most difficult move in soccer. Requiring acrobatic prowess coupled with precision and force, only a select few players have been able to turn this play into a successful goal. But where did this move come from? The origins of the bicycle kick have been fiercely contested, with three countries all claiming the kick for their own. In Chile, history has it that Ramón Unzaga first invented the kick in 1914. In Peru, legend has it that the first kick came into play in 1892 during a match against British sailors. But in Brazil, Leônidas da Silva is revered as the kick’s creator. But even if history can’t pin down whether it came from Chile, Peru or Brazil, one thing is clear: the bicycle kick is truly a Latin American invention.
Location
New Jersey, USAFull Map
62 videos | 158 min
9 videos | 28 min
4 videos | 13 min
5 videos | 5 min