Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

branded

“Food is one common language across the world.” Himanshu Saini is the head chef at Tresind, a restaurant in Dubai deconstructing and modernizing traditional Indian flavors. For Saini, there’s no better place than Dubai to experience the best of global cuisine. Join him as he takes Chef Ching He Huang on a foodie tour across the culinary hotspot, from food trucks to fine dining.

This Great Big Story is by Dubai.

Food & Drink
Culture
Profiles

Location

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

