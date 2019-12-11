GBSLogoWithName
Video
The City Where the World’s Priciest Watches Are Made

Among the Jura Mountains in Western Switzerland, just a few miles off the border of France, is a city where time begins. Sitting at the center of an area known as “Watch Valley,” La Chaux-de-Fonds is the beating heart of the Swiss watchmaking industry. Some of the world’s most expensive brands have workshops in the city that continue to produce intricate, incredibly sought after timepieces. Join us as we meet the artisans keeping Switzerland’s watchmaking legacy forever ticking.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland

