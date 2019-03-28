After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard

Fourteen-years old and illiterate, John Bunn was sent to prison for a crime he did not commit. By the time he was 17, John had completed his GED and was reading anything he could get his hands on. Now 41, John is finally free—after nearly two decades in prison and ten years on parole—and committed to sharing the power of literacy with those who need it most. Through his organization, A Voice 4 the Unheard, he’s collected over 80,000 books to build out libraries at Rikers Island, youth detention centers and beyond.