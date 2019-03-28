After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
6.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
7.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
8.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
9.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
10.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
11.A Love to the Moon and Back
12.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
13.A Love Story for the Pages
14.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
15.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
16.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
17.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
18.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
19.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
20.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
21.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
22.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
23.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
24.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
25.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
26.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Fourteen-years old and illiterate, John Bunn was sent to prison for a crime he did not commit. By the time he was 17, John had completed his GED and was reading anything he could get his hands on. Now 41, John is finally free—after nearly two decades in prison and ten years on parole—and committed to sharing the power of literacy with those who need it most. Through his organization, A Voice 4 the Unheard, he’s collected over 80,000 books to build out libraries at Rikers Island, youth detention centers and beyond.
