After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

2.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

3.
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
2:27

3.Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments

4.
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
3:24

4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion

5.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

5.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

6.
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
2:19

6.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake

7.
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
1:57

7.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero

8.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

8.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

9.
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
2:06

9.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle

10.
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
2:41

10.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’

11.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

11.A Love to the Moon and Back

12.
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
3:04

12.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

13.
A Love Story for the Pages
2:38

13.A Love Story for the Pages

14.
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
9:16

14.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures

15.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

15.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

16.
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
3:45

16.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed

17.
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
2:52

17.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder

18.
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
2:55

18.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies

19.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

19.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

20.
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
2:06

20.The Last Mermaids of Jeju

21.
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
1:40

21.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth

22.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

22.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

23.
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
3:27

23.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing

24.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

24.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

25.
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
7:58

25.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change

26.
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
4:41

26.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard

Fourteen-years old and illiterate, John Bunn was sent to prison for a crime he did not commit. By the time he was 17, John had completed his GED and was reading anything he could get his hands on. Now 41, John is finally free—after nearly two decades in prison and ten years on parole—and committed to sharing the power of literacy with those who need it most. Through his organization, A Voice 4 the Unheard, he’s collected over 80,000 books to build out libraries at Rikers Island, youth detention centers and beyond.

Profiles

behind the scenes

Location

Brooklyn, New York

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
7:58
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Related Stories
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
3:20
The Dance Troupe Setting the Trend
Up Next
3:29
For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
3:04
This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
Up Next
10:48
In Chicago, a Home Away From Violence
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
3:14
Tapping for Justice
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
6:05
Am I a Man?
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
2:43
Dancing Off the Streets to Stardom
Up Next
3:07
Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
Up Next
3:02
The Fast and Furious Family
Up Next
3:08
Journey to Justice: One Man’s Fight for Freedom
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
2:11
What It Feels Like to Rocket Down a Mountain
Up Next
3:25
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
2:41
Before Afropunk, There Was Fishbone
Up Next
3:18
Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive
Up Next
2:39
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America's Black Cowboys
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

181 videos | 587 min

Celebrating Women’s History Month

10 videos | 30 min

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

For the Love of the Throne

6 videos | 13 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
3:24
How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
7:58
The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN