Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels

A dancer and choreographer who has worked with the likes of Celine Dion and Cirque du Soleil, Yanis Marshall is famous for dancing in high heels. You’ve probably seen his viral YouTube videos—he moves with confidence and grace atop three-inch stilettos, making it look effortless. But, behind those moves is a lot of hard work. Marshall has spent years mastering the art, and his reasons go beyond his love of dance. As a proud gay man, Marshall dances in heels to inspire men to express themselves in whatever way they see fit.



—



Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.