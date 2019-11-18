Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

2.Warriors of Hula

3.
Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains
3:22

3.Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains

4.
Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
1:12

4.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running

5.
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
2:54

5.Learning To Dance With Your Demons

6.
How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
5:42

6.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation

7.
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
3:06

7.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School

8.
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
2:19

8.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

9.
Dancing Among the Clouds
2:33

9.Dancing Among the Clouds

10.
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
3:14

10.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver

11.
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
2:48

11.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

12.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:48

12.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

13.
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
2:09

13.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes

14.
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
2:31

14.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air

15.
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
25:12

15.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality

16.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:50

16.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

17.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

17.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

18.
Transitioning To Freedom
2:32

18.Transitioning To Freedom

19.
Transitioning as a Family
2:29

19.Transitioning as a Family

20.
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
4:13

20.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

21.
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
1:13

21.Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th

22.
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
4:43

22.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

23.
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
2:14

23.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

24.
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
2:05

24.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom

25.
Finding Home Through Ballroom
1:48

25.Finding Home Through Ballroom

Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels

A dancer and choreographer who has worked with the likes of Celine Dion and Cirque du Soleil, Yanis Marshall is famous for dancing in high heels. You’ve probably seen his viral YouTube videos—he moves with confidence and grace atop three-inch stilettos, making it look effortless. But, behind those moves is a lot of hard work. Marshall has spent years mastering the art, and his reasons go beyond his love of dance. As a proud gay man, Marshall dances in heels to inspire men to express themselves in whatever way they see fit.



Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.

Sports & Action
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Los Angeles, California

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
3:22
Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains
asics, runner, homelessness, help
Up Next
1:12
Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
5:42
How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
Up Next
3:06
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
3:14
Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
2:31
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:50
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning To Freedom
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
4:13
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
2:14
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
1:48
Finding Home Through Ballroom

Related Stories

Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
3:10
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:44
The World’s Fastest Folk Dancers
Up Next
5:06
Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
Up Next
3:25
Dancing for His Life
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
3:29
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
Up Next
3:09
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
2:13
The Words Matter: A Great Big Film Debuting April 12
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
2:36
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
Up Next
2:43
The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
Up Next
2:23
Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
Up Next
2:24
Roaring With the Lion Dancers of New York’s Chinatown
Up Next
2:14
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

Recommended Playlists

Celebrating Black History

18 videos | 50 min

Fueled By

3 videos | 8 min

Behind the Counter

2 videos | 6 min

Behind the Magic

15 videos | 45 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN