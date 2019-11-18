Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels

2.Warriors of Hula
3.Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains
4.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
5.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
6.How Jazzercise Turned Into a Viral Sensation
7.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
8.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
9.Dancing Among the Clouds
10.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
11.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
12.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
13.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
14.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
15.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
16.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
17.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
18.Transitioning To Freedom
19.Transitioning as a Family
20.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
21.Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
22.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
23.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
24.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
25.Finding Home Through Ballroom
A dancer and choreographer who has worked with the likes of Celine Dion and Cirque du Soleil, Yanis Marshall is famous for dancing in high heels. You’ve probably seen his viral YouTube videos—he moves with confidence and grace atop three-inch stilettos, making it look effortless. But, behind those moves is a lot of hard work. Marshall has spent years mastering the art, and his reasons go beyond his love of dance. As a proud gay man, Marshall dances in heels to inspire men to express themselves in whatever way they see fit.
—
Love dance? We’re stepping up for you in a big way. In our new series “Making Moves,” we’re putting the spotlight on some of the world’s most creative dancers and choreographers.
Location
Los Angeles, CaliforniaFull Map
18 videos | 50 min
3 videos | 8 min
2 videos | 6 min
15 videos | 45 min