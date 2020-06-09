A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella

2.Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
3.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
4.How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
5.Whistling in the Wind: Preserving a Language Without Words
6.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
7.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
8.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
9.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
10.How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
11.Painting Fields of Dreams
12.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
13.Trying China’s Century Egg, a 500-Year-Old Delicacy
14.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
15.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
16.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
17.The Master Matador Tailor
18.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
19.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
20.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
21.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
22.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
23.The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
24.The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
25.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Chefs around the world have been putting their own spin on paella for years, adding everything from avocado to chorizo to grated cheese to the mix. This gives Guillermo Navarro indigestion. Not literally. But figuratively. Navarro isn’t OK with anyone tampering with the delicious dish that originated in Valencia, Spain, and is a source of cultural pride for the region. Which is why he co-founded Wikipaella, an online resource for anyone who wants to learn how to make authentic paella Valenciana. Come on, the faster we get cooking, the sooner we can eat.
