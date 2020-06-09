A Wikipaella Co-Founder Teaches Us the Right Way to Make Valencian Paella

Chefs around the world have been putting their own spin on paella for years, adding everything from avocado to chorizo to grated cheese to the mix. This gives Guillermo Navarro indigestion. Not literally. But figuratively. Navarro isn’t OK with anyone tampering with the delicious dish that originated in Valencia, Spain, and is a source of cultural pride for the region. Which is why he co-founded Wikipaella, an online resource for anyone who wants to learn how to make authentic paella Valenciana. Come on, the faster we get cooking, the sooner we can eat.