How People Take Their Tea Around the World

Russia

Russian Black Tea



Tea first became popular in Russia in the 19th century as a way to encourage people to drink less alcohol. And in a cold climate, hot tea is perfect. Elena Goldberg says that in the past, people would fill up a large samovar with boiling water and drink five or six cups of tea in a row—enough that they would need a towel on hand for the tea sweats. Today, Elena serves her tea with pies of cabbage, meat and mushrooms, as well as candy, chocolate, jams, and sugar. She hosts tea ceremonies in her home for others to experience a typical Russian tea.