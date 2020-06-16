Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy

2.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
Yang Youping proudly serves Yunnan cuisine at his restaurant in Beijing. Yunnan is a province in southwestern China known for fare like pounded potatoes. They look a lot like mashed potatoes, but pounded potatoes have got a unique stretch to them. Yang guides us through the peel, steam and pound process that goes into making this delicious dish.
