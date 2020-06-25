Quantcast
Video
Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie

When the world is your muse, inspiration can strike at any moment. Using digital design tools, Zhang Zhoujie’s computer is not just a tool, but a collaborator. Working in an environment fueled by curiosity and exploration, Zhang creates art on screen before translating it into a physical medium. And the results are astounding.

This Great Big Story is by BMW.

