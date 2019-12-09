Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline

Budapest’s skyline is full of buildings topped with colorful tile. It graces the roofs of iconic structures like Great Market Hall and Matthias Church, which required five railway wagons full of roof tiles delivered to the construction site. These tiles were all manufactured right in Hungary at the Zsolnay Porcelain Factory. The company, founded in 1853, started making the roof tile beloved by architects in the 1860s. István Komor, operating director of the Zsolnay Cultural Quarter, takes us on a tour of the factory, which produces the famous tile to this day.



This Great Big Story was made possible by Budapest, Spice of Europe.